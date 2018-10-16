Oakwood Christian Academy kicked off its middle school and elementary school soccer season on Monday with both teams picking up wins.
In the middle school match, Tomo Gilchrist and Ryan Phillips each had a hat trick as the Eagles blanked Berean Academy, 9-0. Garrett Dempsey, Mana Gilchrist and Hunter Hickman had one goal each, while Hunter and John McDonough combined for the shutout in net.
"We played well as team and many players played in new positions than last year," head coach Tony Vona said. "We're looking to improve each game and hopefully we can achieve this goal."
In the elementary school match, OCA got goals from Hunter Rosser, McKenna Gardner and Joey Vona in a 3-1 win over Berean.