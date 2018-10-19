Sixth grader Ryan Phillips had his second hat trick in two games as the OCA middle school Eagles pitched another 9-0 shutout at home on Thursday, this time against Lookout Valley.
Hunter Hickman had a solo goal, along with Kyle Brooks, Tomo Gichrist, Callie Vona, Chase Heptinstall and Colt Harmon.
Hickman and John McDonough again shared the shutout, which Vona called "another well-rounded team effort."
The Eagles (2-0) are scheduled to play again on Thursday (Oct. 25) at home against Boyd-Buchanan at 4:30 p.m.