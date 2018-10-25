Another strong all-around performance sent the Oakwood Christian Middle School soccer team to a 3-0 record after a 4-0 shutout victory over Boyd-Buchanan Thursday afternoon in Chickamauga.
Tomo Gilchrist scored all four goals for the Eagles, while Hunter Hickman and John McDonough once again combined for the clean sheet in net.
"Without a team effort, we could not have won this game," head coach Tony Vona said. "The defense played an amazing game and denied (the Bucs) any shots on target. Our midfield dominated the play, closing down their options, and our forwards pressed their defense continually causing them to make a number of errors.
"We also have to thank the parents and fans for braving the weather and cheering us to another victory."
OCA will host Lookout Valley on Monday as the Eagles look for their fourth consecutive shutout victory.