The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles advanced to the second round of the NGAC soccer tournament with a 6-0 blanking of LaFayette Wednesday in Flintstone.
Sydney Coats and Ria Cox each scored twice for the Lady Eagles, who got one goal apiece from Katieann Thompson and Ragan Wimpee. Coats and Wimpee each had multiple assists.
Khloe Bankston drew praise for her play in the midfield, while keeper Taylor Blevins picked up the clean sheet in goal.
Heritage boys 6, Trion 1
Caedon Stafford scored the first three goals of the night for the Generals, while Preston McPheters added the final three goals to score his hat trick and help send the Navy-and-Red to the next round.
Alexander Bedwell had three assists, while Sean Knowles, Joseph Lyons and Inyoung Kim also added one assist each.
The Bulldogs scored with 11 seconds remaining to spoil the shutout bid.
LaFayette boys 3, Saddle Ridge 2
Down 2-1 with just under 10 minutes to play, the Ramblers found the equalizer and the go-ahead goal to knock off the Mustangs and advance in the NGAC tournament.
Kevin Kremb scored an unassisted goal for Saddle Ridge and assisted on a Braeden Holland goal, set up with a nice free kick from Will Snider.
Haidon Pickard scored twice for the scored twice for the Ramblers, while Daniel Lopez found the net once.
No other first-round matches had been reported as of press time.