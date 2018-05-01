The Lakeview Lady Warriors will play for the North Georgia Athletic Conference soccer championship at Ringgold later today (Tuesday) after getting past the host Lady Tigers, 1-0, in a tournament semifinal matchup on Friday.
An Astrid Cantrell crossing pass found the foot of Emma Leverrett to account for the only goal of the day, while defender Rachel Lopez and midfielder Christina Collins had solid outings for Lakeview.
The Lady Warriors will take on unbeaten Heritage for the championship. That match will begin at 4:30 p.m. The Lady Generals advanced on Friday with a 6-0 win over Chattanooga Valley.
The boys' title game, set for approximately 5:50 on Tuesday, will pit Heritage against undefeated Lakeview. That match will also be played at Ringgold.
Heritage got through to the finals with a 1-0 win over LaFayette on Monday at Ringgold. Cecil Bussey knocked in the eventual game-winner off an assist from Chipper Grayson, while keeper Preston McPheters had the clean sheet in goal.
Lakeview beat Ringgold in the other boys' semifinal on Monday, 2-0, behind a pair of goals from Javier Rafael. Stiven Galicia and Jalen Glover picked up assists in a physical contest.