The Lakeview Lady Warriors got five goals from captain Emma Leverrett in an 8-0 win over Trion last Thursday. Astrid Cantrell found the net once, while surprising sixth grader Anesa Merdzo knocked home two goals.
Rachel Lopez and Makenna Redmond were defensive standouts.
In the boys' match, seventh grader Jacob Sloan put up a hat trick and fellow seventh grader Bryson Sullivan scored twice in a 9-1 rout.
Alex Marroquin, Jalen Glover, Cooper Kirk and Stiven Galicia all scored one goal, while Galicia picked up three assists. Javier Rafael added two assists, while Xander and Tristen Beddington, along with Al Hastic, provided defensive support.