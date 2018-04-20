The Saddle Ridge boys' soccer team dropped a 7-0 decision to Lakeview in the regular season finale on Thursday.
Showing plenty of unselfish play, the Warriors got goals from Jalen Glover, McKenzy Kimball, Cooper Kirk, Alex Marroquin and Bryson Sullivan, while team captain Stiven Galicia found the net twice.
Glover, Kirk, Galicia and Sullivan all recorded assists, while the defensive charge was led by Marroquin and Al Hastic. Head coach Traye Carpenter also praised the efforts of "Frank and Jesse", better known as brothers Tristen and Xander Beddington.
Saddle Ridge head coach Ben Scoggins said his young team played hard, but was simply overmatched.
"Still, I’m very proud of our young team," he added. "We have a majority of sixth graders in our lineup and the experience they are gaining this year will be a huge factor for their success over the next couple of years. The future of the Saddle Ridge boys' soccer program looks to be very promising."
In the girls' match, the scoring came from the Lady Warriors' "triple threat" as captain Emma Leverrett completed the hat trick and Astrid Cantrell and Anesa Merdzo both provided a goal and an assist. Rachel Lopez and Flor Rodriguez provided the assistance on defense, while Piper Piatt had a solid all-around day.
The Lady Mustangs, short-handed due to injuries, had excellent days by Zoe Haggard, Madison Todd and keeper Cecelia Davenport, according to head coach Susan Key.
"They played hard and fought a very talented Lakeview team," Key said. "We have had a great season and I am very proud of our ladies."
The NGAC tournament will begin next week and conclude on Friday at Ringgold.