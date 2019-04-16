The Lakeview boys trailed 1-0 at the half on Monday, but scored five unanswered goals by five different players to score a 5-1 win over Ringgold.
Bryson Sullivan scored on a long free kick and had a corner kick assist on a goal by Jacob Sloan. Randy Floyd, Aldin Duracak and Javier Rafael all had one goal each for the Warriors.
Conner Niswonger scored the only goal for the Tigers, while Jacob Sparks made multiple saves in goal.
The Ringgold girls got a tally from Adelyn Tysz in a 1-1 tie. Tysz scored on a direct kick.
Individual scoring for the Lady Warriors had not been provided as of press time.