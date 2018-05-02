Stiven Galicia would find the net twice and the Lakeview Warriors won their second consecutive North Georgia Athletic Conference championship with a 4-1 victory over Heritage in the tournament finals at Ringgold High School on Tuesday.
With the victory, the Red-and-White completed the 2018 season without a mark in the loss column for the second straight year.
"We've had some back-to-back champions in the past, but it's first time we've done it going undefeated, winning the season title and the tournament titles back-to-back," head coach Traye Carpenter said. "That's pretty impressive and I'm really proud of these guys."
In what was at times a very physical match, Cooper Kirk scored the lone goal of the first half. He lofted a shot some 20 yards from goal that found the upper left side of the net to give Lakeview the lead just under eight minutes into the match.
The Warriors' second goal would come with just under 15 minutes left to play in the match. Following a long free kick by Kirk, Lakeview was able to control the ball near the corner flagstick before getting a pass out to Galicia at the top of the box. His shot beat Generals' keeper Preston McPheters to the right as the Warriors went up 2-0.
The Generals, however, got right back into the match with just over 10 minutes remaining as Alex Bedwell was able to sneak one past Lakeview keeper Tristan Beddington to cut the deficit in half.
But six minutes later, Galicia was able to get the behind the defense and poked a shot in under McPheters right at the corner of the goal to increase the lead to 3-1.
The Warriors would tack on one final insurance tally in the final two minutes. Jayce Yunyong was able to dribble through the Heritage defense before pushing a shot toward the goal on a tough angle. McPheters twisted and dove at the ball, but unable to corral it in time before the ball trickled over the line.
"Some of our teams in the past have been known for being pretty aggressive and bulling our way through things," Carpenter added. "But this year it was really about talent, foot skills and sharing the ball. This is one of the best teams I've ever had as far as team ball play."