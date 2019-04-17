The LaFayette Ramblers got three goals from Jacob Brown and two from Rob Hannah in an 8-1 victory over Chattanooga Valley on Tuesday. Dylan Brown, Caden Hinton and Joey Durham each netted one tally in the win.
Joshua Wingard had the only goal for the Eagles, while Issac Shaw and Ethan Kennedy were named as defensive standouts.
In the girls' match, LaFayette squeezed out a 2-1 win. Individual scoring for the Lady Ramblers had not been provided as of press time.
Annabelle Casto found the net for CVMS. Standouts included Cassidy Rubi and Ragan Wimpee on offense, Autumn Blevins and Emma Coats on defense and Madeline Moore in goal.