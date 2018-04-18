The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up a 2-1 win over visiting Saddle Ridge on Monday. Haley Fisher scored for LaFayette off an assist from Shelby Madden, while Ireland Wyatt put in the eventual game-winner. Laney Rayburn had seven saves in goal for the Lady Ramblers.
Individual scoring for the Lady Mustangs had not been provided as of press time.
In the nightcap, LaFayette jumped out to a 3-0 lead at halftime before collecting a 5-2 home victory.
Individual scoring for the Ramblers had not been provided as of press time.
Kevin Kremb scored in the second half for the Mustangs and provided an assist off a corner kick that found the head of Max Bowman.