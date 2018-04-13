The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs were on the verge of celebrating a road victory on Thursday, but a late goal by the Trion Lady Bulldogs tempered the victory party as the Lady Mustangs were forced to go back home with a 1-1 tie.
Mykeria Johnson scored left-footed just five minutes into the first half and the tally would hold up until late in the match.
Head coach Susan Key said Madison Todd, Alyssa Gary, Winter Johnson and Kaitlyn Adams were the standouts on defense, while Cecelia Davenport finished with nine saves for the Lady Mustangs.
The Mustangs dropped a narrow 1-0 decision in the boys' match. Will Snider was named as a defensive standout.