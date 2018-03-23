Two teams that could meet up again in the NGAC finals later this spring collided in south Walker County on Friday night and when all the dust had settled, nothing had been decided between the Lakeview Warriors and the LaFayette Ramblers.
Haidon Pickard put the home team up midway through the first half, racing down the right side before beating the Lakeview keeper to the far post and giving the Ramblers a 1-0 lead.
A battle in the midfield would ensue for the next 40 minutes, but with approximately 10 minutes remaining, the Warriors were awarded a free kick on the LaFayette end of the field.
LaFayette's keeper was able to punch away the initial shot, but the Ramblers weren't able to clear the ball and Lakeview would eventually knock it home for the equalizer as the match ended up in a 1-1 tie.
Individual scoring for the Warriors had not been provided as of press time.
LaFayette is now 6-0-1 on the season, while Lakeview is now 3-0-1.
Results of the girls' match had not been provided as of press time.