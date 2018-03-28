Four goals and an assist from Kevin Kremb were more than enough firepower for the Saddle Ridge Mustangs on Tuesday as they pulverized the Dade County Wolverines, 8-0, in an NGAC match in Trenton.
It was the third match with three or more goals for Kremb this season, while his assist came on a corner kick that found the head of Max Bowman, who knocked it in. Bowman would finish the day with a pair of tallies.
Kaden Miller left his regular defensive center-back position to put in a goal off an assist from Garren Kennedy, while defenseman Mali Davis took advantage of his opportunity on offense to net a goal. Braeden Holland also picked up an assist.
Head coach Ben Scoggins praised the defensive effort for the Mustangs, including the play of Micah Newsom and Will Snider, while Lake Johnson made the saves to preserve the shutout victory.
The Mustangs (3-3-1) will be back at home on Thursday against league toughie Lakeview.
Dade County girls 4, Saddle Ridge 0
In the nightcap, the Lady Mustangs fell to 3-4 overall with the loss.