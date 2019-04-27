The boys' championship match of the North Georgia Athletic Conference soccer tournament is set after Friday night's semifinal matches.
Top-seeded Heritage got two goals from Chipper Grayson in a 2-0 win over fourth-seeded Lakeview. Landon Guthrie assisted on the second goal, while keeper Evan Wamsley got the shutout in net.
The Generals' opponent in the final will be third-seeded Trion, who scored off a late corner kick to beat second-seeded Saddle Ridge, 2-1.
Levi Ledford found the net for the Mustangs after they went into halftime down 1-0.
Monday's final at Ridgeland High School will start at approximately 5:45 p.m.