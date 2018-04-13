The Heritage boys' soccer team moved to 5-1-1 on the year with a key 2-0 home decision over LaFayette on Thursday.
Caedon Stafford got the first goal in the ninth minute off an assist by Alexander Bedwell, while Stafford's penalty kick with nine minutes left secured the victory.
Josiah Cook and Joseph Lyons were solid in midfield and on defense for the Generals, while Preston McPheters had several saves to come away with the shutout.
In the girls' match, Bailey Needham scored another hat trick as the Lady Generals blanked the Lady Ramblers, 7-0.
Brooke Fairchild knocked in two goals, while Alana Ducker and Mady Terry had one each. Abbey Bradford and Lila Langston each added one assist.
Keeper Jordan Leonard had one save in the shutout, while defensive standouts included Langston, Terry, Molly Cason, Lindsay Davies, Sydney Lane, Addison Needham, Briley Simpson and Emma Walther.
Heritage is now 9-0 on the season.
For LaFayette, Laney Rayburn had 13 saves in net. Shelby Madden and Emalee Phillips turned in solid defensive performances, while Rebecca Scoggins and Teara Snider were cited for their efforts throughout the game.