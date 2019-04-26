One of the North Georgia Athletic Conference soccer championship matches is set, while the other will be finalized later today.
On Thursday, the regular season champion Heritage Lady Generals (10-0) scored three times in the opening five minutes of the match and rolled to a 10-0 win over Dade County at Ridgeland High School. Brooke Fairchild racked up five goals to account for half of the Heritage goal production.
Molly Cason scored twice and assisted on a third goal, while Cadence Greven, Lila Langston and Briley Simpson all found the net once. Langston, Allie Boyd and Mady Terry each picked up an assist in the semifinal victory.
Keepers Lauren Mock and Emily Holcomb split time in net, while defensive standouts included Cason, Simpson, Anna Bradford, Natalie Butler, Lindsay Davies, Emilie Freeman and Lily Langston.
Their opponent in Monday's finals will be Catoosa County rival Lakeview, who needed a penalty kick shootout to outlast LaFayette.
Regulation time ended with the score deadlocked at 2-2 and, after two scoreless five-minute overtime sessions, the match went to PK's. Lakeview led in the shootout, 3-2, with LaFayette needing one final kick to extend the match. However, Lady Warriors' keeper Star Lockhart came up with her second big save of the shootout to seal the win.
Anesa Merdzo, Katelyn Bowman, Maddy Day and Esther Gutierrez found the net for Lakeview, while Jenna Baker and Emma Baker scored in regulation for the Lady Ramblers (5-2-1). Mya Woodard and Jenna Baker had successful penalty kicks in the shootout for LaFayette.
Monday's championship match, scheduled for 4:30 p.m., will also be played at Ridgeland.
The boys' semifinals will be played this afternoon (Friday) at Ridgeland, starting at 4:30 p.m. Heritage will face Lakeview in the opener, followed by Saddle Ridge against Trion.