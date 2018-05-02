For the 11th consecutive season, the Heritage Middle School Lady Generals' soccer team hoisted the North Georgia Athletic Conference league and tournament championship trophies on Tuesday night.
But this one was far from easy.
Playing on the turf at Ringgold High School against an inspired group of Lady Warriors from county rival Lakeview, Heritage would go scoreless in the first half before finding the net twice in the second half to pull out a 2-0 win and complete an undefeated season.
"Lakeview did a great job," Heritage head coach Mike Craft said. "The last time we played them, we beat them 4-0, but today they really stepped up their game. They played well and played good defense and we had to really work to win the match. I was proud for Lakeview and I was proud for our girls stepping it up in the second half and coming back strong."
After nearly 40 minutes of action, the Lady Generals would finally break through nine minutes into the second half. Mady Terry would find Sydney Lane on a pass and Lane found the back of the net to finally give her team the lead.
With the wind at their backs, Heritage kept up the pressure as the majority of the second half was played on Lakeview side of the field. However, the Lady Warriors were up to the challenge as the defense and keeper Chloe Reile continued to thwart the Heritage scoring chances and keep the outcome in doubt.
But with 5:35 remaining on the clock, Brooke Fairchild beat Reile with a shot to the left for the goal that iced the victory.
Jordan Leonard finished with two saves in goal for Heritage, while Bailey Needham was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.
"I thought Sydney Lane did a great job," Craft added. "I kept telling the defense, if you have a strong leg, take the shot, even if you're far away, and have everybody else follow it up and it ended up paying off.
"We had a good group of eighth graders. The high school is graduating a big group of seniors and we're sending them a big group of eighth graders. I'm really proud for these girls and I think that as much talent is on this team, they deserve to win the NGAC. There's a lot of talented athletes on this team."