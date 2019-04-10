Six different Lady Generals found the net as Heritage collected a 9-1 win over Lakeview on Wednesday to move to 6-0 in NGAC play.
Brooke Fairchild scored twice and assisted on two more goals. Lila Langston and Mady Terry both scored twice in the win, while solo goals were tallied by Zoie St. John, Taylor Wade and Lyndsi Wright. Allie Boyd also was credited with an assist.
Wright, Natalie Butler, Molly Cason, Lindsay Davies, Emilie Freeman, Lily Langston and Briley Simpson were named as defensive standouts by head coach Mike Craft, while keeper Lauren Mock got the win in net.
Lakeview's lone goal came on a penalty kick. Individual scoring for the Lady Warriors had not been provided as of press time.
Results of the boys' match had also not been provided as of press time.