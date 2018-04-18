The Heritage Lady Generals stayed unbeaten in the North Georgia Athletic Conference with a 5-1 win over Chattanooga Valley on Tuesday.
Bailey Needham had two goals and collected two assists for Heritage. Zandy Burton and Brooke Fairchild had one goal each, while McKenna Bialecke and Mady Nix shared honors on a goal as they simultaneously got a foot on the ball before it crossed the line. Alana Ducker and Emma Tennyson both picked up one assist apiece.
Anchoring the defense was Molly Cason, Lindsay Davies, Sydney Lane, Lily Langston, Addison Needham, Briley Simpson, Mady Terry and Emma Walther, while keeper Jordan Leonard had two saves for Heritage (10-0).
Sydney Coats scored the lone goal for CVMS, while Ria Cox, Ragan Wimpee and Katie Gregory were named as standouts by head coach Patton Hunt.
Results of the boys' match had not been provided as of press time.