The Heritage Lady Generals got a hat trick and a pair of assist from Brooke Fairchild in a 6-0 win over LaFayette on Thursday. Molly Cason had a goal and two assists, Mady Terry scored once and assisted on another goal, while Zoie St. John and Taylor Wade each found the net once.
Lauren Mock had two saves for Heritage, while Emily Holcomb added one save. Cason, along with Anna Bradford, Natalie Butler, Lindsay Davies, Emilie Freeman, Lily Langston and Briley Simpson led the charge for Heritage (7-0 in NGAC).
Results of the boys' match had not been provided as of press time.