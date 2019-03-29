The Heritage Generals picked up a 5-0 win over Rossville on Thursday.
Chipper Grayson led the way for the Navy-and-Red with three goals and one assist. Tristan Simmons and Lenny Landaverde had one goal each in the victory. Landon Guthrie recorded a pair of assists, while Christian Morse and Hyrum Smartt had one assist each.
Other standouts included Tipton Smartt (midfield) and Inyoung Kim (defense), while Braden McGee picked up the shutout in goal.
The afternoon's other match saw the Lady Generas improve to 5-0 in the NGAC with a 6-1 win.
Molly Cason and Lila Langston each scored twice for Heritage. Mady Terry and Taylor Wade each found the net once, while Terry assisted on goal. Zoie St. John had two assists and Lindsay Connell recorded one assist.
Defensive standouts for the Lady Generals included Cason, Lindsay Davies, Emilie Freeman, Lily Langston, Briley Simpson and Lyndsi Wright. Lauren Mock got the win in goal.
Individual scoring for the Lady Bulldogs had not been provided as of press time.