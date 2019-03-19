The Heritage Generals got two goals from Evan Wamsley in a 5-2 win at Chattanooga Valley on Monday. Christian Morse added one goal and two assists, while Landon Guthrie and Chipper Grayson also both scored for the Generals. Tipton Smartt was credited with an assist, while Nicolas Mendez and Patrick Moyer were praised for the defensive play.
Joshua Wingard and Carson Middleton each scored for the Eagles. Midfielders Luke Moorehouse and Jayden Curtis, along with defender Kevin Schmelzer were standouts for CVMS, while Coach Patton Hunt also acknowledged the play of keeper Logan Fouts, who made his share of stellar saves.
The girls' match saw the Lady Generals score a 10-0 win. No further information for Heritage was provided as of press time.
Standouts for the Lady Eagles included Haleigh Finch and Kylee Hixon (defense) and Camila Gutierrez and Carrie Ann Hill (offense).