The Heritage Middle School boys improved to 4-1-1 on the season with an 8-0 win over Rossville Wednesday afternoon in Boynton.
A school-record eight different players scored for the Generals. Caedon Stafford got it going with a goal in the seventh minute, followed by goals rom Alexander Bedwell, Josiah Cook, Joseph Lyons, Chipper Grayson, Preston McPheters, Owen Gebelein and Inyoung Kim.
Braden McGee had an assist for Heritage.
Heritage girls 10, Rossville 0
The Lady Generals saw their record grow to 8-0 on the year with a shutout win.
Bailey Needham had a hat trick, while McKenna Bialecke, Zandy Burton, Brooke Fairchild, Lila Langston, Emma Tennyson, Mady Terry and Emma Walther had solo goals.
Terry recorded three assists on the night, while Bialecke, Burton, Tennyson and Molly Cason each had one.
Jordan Leonard recorded another shutout in goal, while Cason, Langston, Terry, Walther, Lindsay Davies, Sydney Lane, Addison Needham and Briley Simpson helped preserve the clean sheet.