The Heritage Generals got two goals from Chipper Grayson, one in each half, as they scored a 3-1 victory over county rival Lakeview Thursday afternoon in Boynton.
Lakeview tied the match 1-1 just before halftime on a goal by Al Hastic, but in the second half Landon Guthrie, who assisted on Grayson's first goal, found the back of the net himself off an assist from Tipton Smartt. Guthrie would also get credit for an another assist on Grayson's second goal.
Midfielders Christian Morse and Tristan Simmons earned praise for their efforts, while defensive standouts included Caleb Brown, Inyoung Kim and keeper Evan Wamsley, who had several key stops in net.
The girls' match was postponed due to inclement weather. No make-up date had been announced as of press time.