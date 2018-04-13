The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs host Dade County in a non-conference match on Friday afternoon and were without several starters, but the younger players stepped in admirably for the Navy-and-Red, albeit in a 1-0 loss.
FanTasja Barber, Aria Shirley and MaKayla Leonard assuming starting spots and played well, according to head coach Susan Key.
The only goal of the match came midway through the second half.
"It was a tough loss for the ladies as we played a very balanced game, but were unable to find the back of the nets," Key explained. "But, our team never gave up and fought to the very end. We are very proud of their effort."
No details on the boys' match had been provided as of press time.