The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles got goals from Ria Cox and Ragan Wimpee in a 2-0 win over Rossville on Thursday at the Panther Cup at Ridgeland High School.
Khloe Bankston had perhaps her best game of the season, according to head coach Patton Hunt, while Emma Coats was a force on defense for the Lady Eagles.
In the boys' match, the Eagles posted a 7-1 victory as Isaiah Casto and Carson Middleton scored two goals apiece. Davis Tucker, Josh Wingard and team captain Sam Dickson each found the net once in the victory.
Camden Bain, Brennon Thompson and Carlos Guillen gave defensive support for keeper Ben LaMontagne, according to head coach Derek Hilley.
Graysin Harris scored on e a penalty kick for Rossville.