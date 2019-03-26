The Chattanooga Valley Eagles and Lady Eagles both lost home matches to Lakeview on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles were beaten by a 5-1 count with Annabelle Casto scoring the lone goal for CVMS. Kylie Thurman and Savannah Harris were named as defensive standouts, while Cate Barton and Ragan Wimpee earned praise for their efforts on offense.
Lakeview won the boys' match by a 5-0 score. Midfielders Luke Wilhelm and Avery Avakian, along with defenders Easton Byrd and Kevin Schmelzer were named as standouts.
Individual scoring for Lakeview had not been provided as of press time.