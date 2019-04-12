The Chattanooga Valley Eagles got two goals each from Joshua Wingard and Carson Middleton in a 4-3 win over Rossville in the annual Panther Cup at Ridgeland High School Thursday afternoon.
Luke Morehouse had multiple shots on goal for CVMS, while head coach Patton Hunt named Ben Wilhelm as a defensive standout.
Graysin Harris scored once for the Bulldogs. Kyler Apostle found the net on a header, following a corner kick from Blake Ferguson, while Ferguson scored on a penalty kick. All three Rossville goals came in the second half.
In the girls' match, the Lady Eagles beat Rossville, 2-0, behind solo goals from Betsy Hixon and Annabelle Casto. Carrie Ann Hill and Mattie Smith were standouts on offense for CVMS, while Kylie Thurman and Madeline Moore led the defensive charge.