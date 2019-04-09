The Chattanooga Valley Eagles got two goals and an assist from team captain Joshua Wingard in a 3-2 win over Dade County on Tuesday. Carson Middleton scored the other goal for the Eagles.
Head coach Patton Hunt said midfielder Jayden Curtis "had his best game of the season", while keeper Logan Fouts made multiple saves to help secure the victory.
In the girls' match, the Lady Wolverines scored twice in the closing minutes of the match for a 2-0 win.
Shelly Mack and Alli Young were praised for their performances in the midfield for CVMS, while defender Kylee Hixson was also named as a standout.