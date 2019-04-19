The 2019 North Georgia Athletic Conference soccer tournament will begin on Monday with higher-seeded teams hosting first-round matches.
In the girls' bracket, No. 8-seeded Ringgold will play at No. 1 Heritage. No. 6 Rossville will play at No. 3 Lakeview and No. 5 Chattanooga Valley will be at No. 4 Dade County. No. 7 Trion will travel to No. 2 LaFayette, but that match will be played on Tuesday.
All boys' bracket games are scheduled for Monday. No. 8 Dade County will play at No. 1 Heritage. No. 7 Chattanooga Valley will travel to No. 2 Saddle Ridge. No. 6 LaFayette will play at No. 3 Trion and No. 5 Ringgold will play at No. 4 Lakeview.
The scene will shift to Rossville Middle School for the girls' semifinal games on Thursday and the boys' semifinal games on Friday. The championship games will also be played at Rossville Middle School next Monday, April 29.