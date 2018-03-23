The LaFayette Middle School golf team edged out Heritage by three strokes to win a five-team match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Thursday.
LaFayette (205) got a 40 from low medalist Grant Langford to set the pace. Junior Barber's 53, along with Jackson Woods' 54 and Aidan Hadaway's 58 rounded out the team score. Also playing for the Ramblers was Abby Keys (59), Aidan Sampley (60), Nate Gentry (61) and Isaac Lawrence (61).
Chandler Burns led the Generals (208) with a 41, followed by Sam Johnson (50), Jakob Hawkins (58) and Chance Mahon (59). Seth Huskins (61) also teed it up for Heritage.
Gordon Lee (225) got a 51 from Cora Mount as the Trojans finished third. Aiden Cordell (57) Noah Dockery (58) added to the team total, while Andrew Sizemore and Cambelle Williams each carded a 59. Also playing for Gordon Lee was Landon Williams (60), Jack Lowery (60), Zane Murdock (61) and Cooper Jacks (63).
Ashton Hinnard had a 47 for Lakeview (227), while Landon Faulk shot a 52. Hannah Thurman added a 62, while Beau Thurman and Jacob Faulk each carded a 63.
Trent Ratcliff had a 59 to set the pace for Rossville (246). Zach Bradley shot a 61 and Robbie Franklin came in with a 63. The Bulldogs had to take a filler score of 63 to complete their team score.
Ringgold defeats Saddle Ridge
At Windstone, the Tigers got a 49 from Dylan Fayta as they claimed a 211-221 win over the Mustangs.
McClaine Donovan fired a 52 for Ringgold, followed by Cohen Shattuck (54) and Ellie Grace Roy (56). Christian Hensley-Griffith (60) and Jake Stone (63) also played for the Tigers.
Brady Mullaly, the day's low medalist, had a 48 for the Mustangs, followed by Braden Queen (55), Shelby Coker (58) and Will Davis (60).