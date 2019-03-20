A team score of 198 gave the Ringgold Middle School golf team the win in a four-team, nine-hole match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Tuesday.
Ringgold's team total included a 48 from Maclaine Donovan, a pair of 49's from Elli Grace Roy and Cohen Shattuck and a 52 from Christian Hensley-Griffith.
Second-place Heritage (228) was led by low medalist Sam Johnson, who carded a 46. Sawyer Eaton had a 58, followed by James Kennedy with a 61 and Katie Wagner with a 63.
Saddle Ridge and Lakeview tied for third at 244.
The Mustangs got a 59 from Garrett Dunn, a pair of 61's from Nate Hines and R.J. Harris and a 63 from Taylor Clarke.
Meanwhile, Lakeview's Nate Carter shot a team-best 57, followed by Beau Welborne with a 61 and Nolan Janvrin with a 63. The Warriors also had to use a second 63 as a filler score as only three players were available.