Ringgold shot 207 to win a four-team match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Monday.
Maclaine Donovan shot a 48 to pace the Tigers, followed by a 51 from Christian Hensley-Griffith, a 52 from Ellie Grace Roy and a 56 from Anna Roy.
Heritage (215) had the day's low medalist in Sam Johnson, who carded a 46. Sawyer Eaton had a 55, Connor McGinnis shot a 56 and Madi Hunt finished with a 58.
Third-place Saddle Ridge (236) got a 57 from Garrett Dunn, a 59 by Caden Harris and 60's from Nate Hines and R.J. Harris.
Chattanooga Valley (238) was led by a 57 from Chandler Davis. Weston Frogg finished with a 59, while Nic Groce and Logan Whaley both turned in scores of 61.