The Ringgold Tigers got a 45 from Dylan Fayta and a 49 from McClaine Donovan to record an impressive win over Lakeview in a nine-hole match at Windstone Golf Club on Tuesday.
Christian Hensley-Griffith shot a 50 for the Tigers and Ellie Grace Roy finished with a 55 as Ringgold ended up with a team score of 199. Anna Roy (57), Cohen Shattuck (58) and Macy Vinyard (61) also teed it up for the Tigers.
Lakeview (247) got a 59 from Ashton Hinnard, a 62 from Beau Welburn and 63's from Jacob Faulk, Landon Faulk and Hannah Thurman.