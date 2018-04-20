LaFayette's Grant Langford shot a 43 to earn low medalist honors on Thursday, but it was the Ringgold Tigers who took the win in the five-team, nine-hole match at the LaFayette Golf Course.
Ringgold (209) got a 49 from Dylan Fayta and a 51 from Ellie Grace Roy, while Cohen Shattuck (53) and Christian Hensley-Griffith (56) rounded out the team score.
In addition to Langford's score, the Ramblers got a 52 from Junior Barber and a 55 from Aidan Hadaway. With just three players available, LaFayette was forced to take a filler score of 63.
Saddle Ridge (226) was third as Brady Mullaly led the way with a 52, followed by a 56 from Will Davis and 59's from Shelby Coker and Braden Queen.
Gordon Lee (228) got a 49 from Cora Mount, while Noah Dockery (58), Cambelle Williams (58) and Zane Murdock (63) filled out the lineup for the Trojans.
Rossville (247) rounded out the team standings. Zach Bradley had a 60 and Trent Ratcliff carded a 61, while the Bulldogs had to take two filler scores of 63.
The 2018 NGAC Championships will be May 1 at the LaFayette Golf Course.