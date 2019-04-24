A little bit of history was made at the North Georgia Athletic Conference Golf Championships at the LaFayette Golf Course on Tuesday.
For what is believed to be the first time in conference history, one individual golfer made it three consecutive low medalist awards as LaFayette's Grant Langford shot a 41 to win the overall individual title yet again.
Then, in the team standings, the Ringgold Tigers put together their best round of the season to claim the conference championship for the first time since 2006.
"It feels great," Langford said. "When (current LaFayette High School golfer) Tyler Jackson lost in his eighth grade year, I told him that I was going to win all three for him. To be standing here now and to have done it for him, it feels great to do what I told him I was going to do."
Langford's score of 41 gave him a three-shot cushion over his next closest competitor.
"The score was definitely not what I wanted today," he lamented. "It was rough out there and I really couldn't get anything going, but it turned out that I still won, so I appreciate what I got."
High School is up next for Langford, who knows he will be called upon to produce for the varsity from the outset.
"High school (golf) is going to be different for sure, but I'll have (Jackson) and Riley Grant up there with me next year," he added. "Hopefully, I can help them out so we can try win a state championship."
While LaFayette took home the individual title, the team title went to Ringgold, who picked a perfect day to shoot their lowest score of the season.
The Tigers' total of 194 was paced by individual runner-up Maclaine Donovan's 44. Cohen Shattuck and Christian Hensley-Griffith both carded 49s. Anna Roy had a 52 and Elli Grace Roy shot a 53, while Noah Marreti had a 55.
While only the four lowest scores counted towards the team total, the Tigers had five players on the All-Tournament team, which consisted of the 10 lowest individual scores plus ties.
Head coach Brian Mountjoy was ecstatic over his team's play in the biggest tournament of the season.
"When this current group was sixth graders, they ended up finishing second (at the NGAC Tournament)," he explained. "Last year they actually shot a better score (than the year before), but came in third. But this is the lowest round they've ever shot collectively as a team and I'm beyond proud.
"Our lowest round that we had shot this year was a 198, and we had three individual golfers shoot their lowest rounds today with coaches walking with each group. I couldn't be more proud of them as they shot their lowest round under some pretty tough conditions.
"Some of these kids' first year playing was when they were in sixth grade and they've just continued to get better and better. All the credit goes to them. Players play and that's what they did. They kept playing and kept practicing."
Langford's 41 helped lead the Ramblers to a second-place finish in the team standings with a 205. Mason Thompson had a 48 for LaFayette, followed by a 55 from Isaac Lawrence and a 61 from Jackson Brewster. Kevin Barfield also played and shot a 63.
Third-place Heritage got a 45 from Sam Johnson and 53 from James Kennedy, while a 55 from Madi Hunt and a 59 from Connor McGinnis rounded out the Generals' total of 212. Sawyer Eaton (62) and Katie Wagner (63) also played for Heritage.
Gordon Lee finished at 215, just three strokes behind the Generals. Ayden Cordell carded a 50 for the Trojans, followed by Noah Dockery (54), Cambelle Williams (55) and Cooper Jacks (56). Jack Lowry (58) and Tanner Maynor (60) rounded out the rest of the Gordon Lee lineup.
Fifth-place Dade County (235) was led by a 51 from Trevor Carrell. Alexis Gibson and Aiden Clark each shot a 61 for the Wolverines, while Heath Walters fired a 62. Brooklyn Konrad and Elise Cravatt each finished at 63.
Saddle Ridge tied for sixth place with Chattanooga Valley at 244. The Mustangs got a 60 from Ben Storey, a pair of 61s from Garrett Dunn and Nate Hines, a 62 from Taylor Clarke 62 and 63s from Joshua Waller and R.J. Harris.
Meanwhile the Eagles got a 57 from Weston Frogg, a pair of 62s from Nic Groce and Joshua Litts and a 63 from Chandler Davis.
Lakeview finished one stroke behind at 245. Beau Welborn and Nate Carter each shot 60 for the Warriors. Maddie Gilliland had a 62 and Nolan Janvrin added a 63.