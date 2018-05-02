Watching the LaFayette Middle School Ramblers golf team as a fifth Grader, Grant Langford set a goal for himself - to win the North Georgia Athletic Conference individual title all three years he was in middle school.
He's now two-thirds of the way there.
Langford, who shot a 3-over par 39 to win the individual title last year as a sixth grader, put up an even-par round of 36 on Tuesday afternoon to earn NGAC low medalist honors at the LaFayette Golf Course for a second consecutive season.
"It feels great to get this win one more time," Langford said. "I'm still not done yet though. I've got one more to go."
Langford was a model of consistency all day long as he strung together nine straight pars for the Orange-and-Black.
"Nine straight pars. That's pretty dang good," he added. "I didn't expect to have nine straight pars, but it turned out pretty good. I'll take it."
Langford's 36, along with a 48 from Junior Barber and a 55 from Abby Keys, helped give the Ramblers the team title for the first time since 2015. A 58 from Judson Woods would complete LaFayette's team score of 197.
That score was three shots better than two-time defending champion Heritage, who finished with an even 200, and seven shots clear of third-place Ringgold, who finished at 204.
"It always feels good to win, but the kids are the ones who did it all," LaFayette head coach Casey Brown said. "Anytime you knock off a team like Heritage, you've done something and to do it this year was big for us. And to have Grant win low medalist for a second straight year is even bigger."
Brown also gave credit to Brown and Keys, who posted some of their lowest scores of the season when it mattered the most.
"Junior has played well all year, but he really stepped up today," Brown added. "He's the only player that I've had for the last three years. He played basketball for me that first year and I got him to come out just to see if he liked it. Now he's playing on the weekends and any other chance he gets.
"Abby is another seventh grader who brought in a big score for us today. We were waiting the whole time for that score to be put on the board. We thought we were going to get beat until she came in with that 55. It sealed the deal for us."
Chandler Burns (43) and Sam Johnson (46) had the lowest two scores for the Generals. Chance Mahon (55) and Seth Huskins 56 rounded out the team score, while Jakob Hawkins shot a 60 for Heritage.
Ringgold got a 47 from Dylan Fayta and a 51 from McClaine Donovan. Ellie Grace Roy's 52 and Cohen Shattuck's 54 rounded out the Tigers' team score. Also playing for Ringgold was Anna Roy (55) and Christian Hensley-Griffith (56).
Gordon Lee (210) finished a very respectable fourth in the nine-team field. Cora Mount shot a very nice 43 to lead the Trojans. Noah Dockery (51) and Landon Williams (57) also posted scores for the Navy-and-White, while Ayden Cordell, Andrew Sizemore and Cambelle Williams all finished at 59.
Brady Mullaly had the second-lowest score of the day as he turned in a 41 to pace Saddle Ridge (217). Shelby Coker and Braden Queen both shot 58, while Caden Harris carded a 60. Will Davis (63) and Garrett Dunn (63) also teed it up for the Mustangs.
Dade County (233) finished sixth as they got 55's from Grayson Brown and Macy Linder, 61 from Ethan Cloud and 62's from Heath Walters and Aiden Clark.
Lakeview (239) saw Landon Faulk turn in a team-best 57, followed by Ashton Hinnard (59), Hannah Thurman (61) and Beau Wellborn (62). Jacob Faulk shot a 63 for the Warriors.
Chattanooga Valley (242) got a 56 from Caroline Hodge, a 60 from Nic Groce and 63's from Richie Mullins and Joshua Litts.
Rossville (250) was led by Zach Bradley (61), while Trent Ratcliff and Robbie Franklin each had a 63. The Bulldogs had to add an extra filler score of 63 to round out the team total.