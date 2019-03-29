The LaFayette Ramblers were victorious in a four-team, nine-hole match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Thursday.
LaFayette got a 52 from low medalist Mason Thompson as the Ramblers finished with a team score of 230. Isaac Lawrence had a 55 and Kevin Barfield added a 60, while a filler score of 63 had to be added to the LaFayette total.
Saddle Ridge's 240 included a 58 from Nate Hines, a 59 from Taylor Clarke, a 60 from Garrett Dunn and a 63 from R.J. Harris.
Dade County (241) was paced by a 57 from Trevor Carrell. Heath Waters carded a 60, followed by Aiden Clark with a 61 and Brooklyn Konrad with a 63.
Lakeview (246) got a 59 from Nate Carter, a 61 from Beau Welborn and a 63 from Nolan Janvrin, along with an addition filler score of 63.