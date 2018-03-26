Grant Langford was once again the low medalist of the day at the LaFayette Golf Course as he helped his LaFayette Ramblers to victory in a five-team middle school match on Monday.
Langford carded a nine-hole score of 45 in chilly, blustery conditions while his team came through to round out the total score of 213. Junior Barber (53), Judson Woods (57) and Aidan Hadaway (58) rounded out the roster for the Ramblers.
Abby Keys (58) and Nate Gentry (59) also teed it up for LaFayette.
Gordon Lee was second on the day with a 226. They were led by Aiden Cordell's 53 and Noah Dockery's 55. Cambelle Williams and Andrew Sizemore each shot 59 for the Trojans.
Chance Lewis had a 52 for Chattanooga Valley (234). Caroline Hughes had a 57, while Richie Mullins and Nic Groce both carded scores of 63.
Ringgold finished the day at 246. Noah Maretti had a 60 for the Tigers, followed by Maddux Maynor (61), Cole Bailey (62) and Jake Stone (63).
Grayson Brown had the lowest score for Dade County (241) with a 58.