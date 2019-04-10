Led by a 41 from low medalist Grant Langford, the LaFayette Ramblers earned a one-shot victory in a three-team match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Tuesday.
LaFayette finished with a team score of 220. Mason Thompson had a 53, while Jackson Brewster and Kevin Barfield finished with a pair of 63's.
Ringgold (221) got a 48 from Maclaine Donovan, 57's from Noah Maretti and Anna Roy and a 59 from Macy Vineyard.
Gordon Lee (237) finished third on the day. Cambelle Williams carded a 54 to lead the Trojans. Noah Dockery had a 60, followed by a 61 from Cooper Jacks and a 62 from Jack Lowry.