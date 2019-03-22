The LaFayette Middle School Ramblers got the victory in a five-hole match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Thursday.
First-place LaFayette (131) was led by low medalist Mason Thompson, who finished with a 30. Isaac Lawrence carded a 31, followed by Kevin Barfield with a 33 and Jackson Brewer with a 37.
Saddle Ridge (146) got a team-best 35 from R.J. Harris and 37's from Taylor Clarke, Joshua Waller and Ben Storey.
Lakeview (147) finished just behind the Mustangs in third place. Beau Welborn, Nate Carter and Nolan Janvrin all had a 37, while a 37 had to be calculated in as a filler score.
A 36 from Josh Litts led the way for Chattanooga Valley (148), followed by 37's from Nic Groce, Chandler Davis and Mason Barnes.