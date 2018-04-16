The Heritage Generals got a 41 from Chandler Burns and a 46 from Sam Johnson as they won a three-team match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Monday.
Seth Huskins shot a 52 for the Generals (195), while a 56 from Jakob Hawkins rounded out the team score. Chance Mahone also played and carded a 57 for his nine-hole round.
LaFayette (207) was led by a pair of 48's from Grant Langford and Junior Barber. Isaac Lawrence shot a 54 while Aidan Hadaway turned in a 57. Also playing for the Ramblers was Aidan Sampley (58), Nate Gentry (59) and Abby Keys (60).
Lakeview (239) finished the day in third place as Ashton Hinnard had a 53 for the Warriors. Landon Faulk carded a 61, Hannah Thurman had a 62, while Beau Welburn and Jacob Faulk both shot a 63.