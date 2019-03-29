The Gordon Lee Trojans picked up a narrow victory in a four-team match at the LaFayette Golf Course this past Tuesday.
Ayden Cordell had a 50 as Gordon Lee finished with a team score of 224. Noah Dockery carded a 53 for the Trojans and Jack Lowry added a 58. Gordon Lee also added a filler score of 63 as they had just three players available on the day.
Second-place Heritage ended up three strokes back with a 227. Sam Johnson was the day's low medalist with a 45, while Sawyer Olivarri, Madi Hunt and Connor McGinnis all shot a 61.
LaFayette was a close third at 229 behind a 50 from Isaac Lawrence, a 53 from Mason Thompson and two filler scores of 63.
Ringgold got a 55 from Christian Hensley-Griffith as the Tigers finished with a 236. Trenton Fayta carded a 57, followed by a 61 from Macy Vineyard and a 63 from Evan Vineyard.