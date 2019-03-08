The golf teams for Saddle Ridge Chattanooga Valley, Gordon Lee and Lakeview Middle Schools met up at the LaFayette Golf Course for the first match of the season on Thursday and it was the Trojans finishing in first place in a five-hole match.
Gordon Lee got 29's from Andrew Sizemore, Campbell Willingham and Ayden Cordell to post a team score of 121. The trio tied for the day's low medalist honors, while Zane Murdock added a 34 to round out the total.
The host Mustangs were second with a 129 as Nate Hines paced Saddle Ridge with a 30. Garrett Dunn added a 32, followed by a 33 from Caden Harris and a 34 from R.J. Harris.
Chattanooga Valley (132) got a 31 from Josh Litts, a 33 from Chandler Davis and 34's from Weston Frogg and Nic Groce.
Lakeview's 135 featured a 33 by Beau Weborne and 34's from Nate Carter, Nolan Janurin and an extra filler score as the Warriors had just three golfers compete.