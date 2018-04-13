Saddle Ridge's Brady Mullaly shot a low score of 44, but the Gordon Lee Trojans would nip the Mustangs by four strokes to win a four-team match at the LaFayette Golf Club on Thursday.
Cora Mount had a 49 for the Trojans, who finished with a 214. Zane Murdock had a 54, while Ayden Cordell (55) and Noah Dockery (56) rounded out the team total.
For Saddle Ridge (218), Shelby Coker had a 57, Will Davis a 58, Braden Queen a 59 to go with Mullaly's 44.
Dade County got a 58 from Grayson Brown and a 62 from Macy Linder 62. The Wolverines were forced to take two filler scores of 63 to fill out their 245.
Rossville (252) got 63's Trent Ratcliff, Robbie Franklin and Zach Bradley 63, while an extra 63 was added as a filler score.