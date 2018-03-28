A dazzling 38 from low medalist Chandler Burns gave the Heritage Generals a victory in a four-team match at the LaFayette Golf Course on Tuesday.
Sam Johnson had a 45 for the Generals (190), followed by Seth Huskins with a 53. Chance Mahon and Jakob Hawkins both shot a 54, though only one score could be counted toward the team score.
Saddle Ridge (219) finished second on the day behind Brady Mullaly's 46, Shelby Coker's 54 and Garrett Dunn's 59. Will Davis and Braden Queen each carded a 60 for the Mustangs.
Lakeview (245) got a 57 from Ashton Hinnard, a 62 from Landon Faulk and a pair of 63's from Hannah Thurman and Beau Welborn, while Chattanooga Valley (252) got 63's from Cobin McKelvy, Joshua Litts, Nic Groce and Callie Brown.