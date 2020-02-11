The Oakwood Christian Middle School girls capped a 12-2 season by winning the ISC championship on Monday night, defeating St. Jude, 36-21, in Chattanooga.
Mana Gilchrist scored 14 points and was named the Most Valuable Player and earned a spot on the All-Conference team. Cheyenne Simpson, another All-Conference team selection, had 11 points, while Alli Dortch had two points and gave the Lady Eagles three on the All-Conference squad.
Elizabeth Potthast had five points for OCA, who went unbeaten in conference play this season. Two points each from Trinity Hall, Cadyn Cahill and Sarah Deakins rounded out the scoring.