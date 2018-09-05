The Saddle Ridge JV Mustangs took a 6-0 lead on a Jason Guffey touchdown on Tuesday, but gave up a pair of long TD passes and fell to Trion, 12-6.
Saddle Ridge will play at home on Sept. 13 against Heritage.
