For the first time in the history of the North Georgia Athletic Conference, two teams from outside of Catoosa and Walker Counties will battle for the league's football title.
Trion and Dade, the only two teams in the NGAC that don't reside in Catoosa or Walker Counties, won their respective semifinal games on Thursday. Trion, the West Division regular season champion, scored a 14-6 home win over East runner-up Heritage, while in Trenton, East champion Dade knocked off West runner-up Ringgold, 20-8.
Heritage saw its season end with a 5-3 record, while Ringgold ended the year 5-2.
No further details from Thursday's semifinals were available as of press time.
Dade (6-2) will play host to Trion (7-0) in the title game this coming Thursday. The two teams met back on Aug. 29 with the Bulldogs scoring the 26-12 victory.